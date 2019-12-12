Home

Tom L. Wardropper


Tom L. Wardropper Obituary
Tom Leonard Wardropper, 78, of Elizabeth, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on Sept. 19, 1941, and was the son of the late Harry James and Edna Samantha Littleton Wardropper. He was retired from the Navy, serving his country for more than 21 years. He then was employed at GE Apparatus Plant in West Mifflin until retirement. He was a member of Port Vue United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, especially to his place in Palm Beach Shores, Fla. He is survived by his sister, Veronica (the late Colin) Hemus, of Belle Vernon; brothers, James (Norma) Wardropper, of Dravosburg, and Byron (Bethany) Wardropper, of North Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Linda (wife of the late Gerald Wardropper), of Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Port Vue United Methodist Church, 1565 Washington Blvd., Port Vue, PA 15133, with Pastor Hyung-Suk-Joe and Pastor Jody officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Round Hill Cemetery.
To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 12, 2019
