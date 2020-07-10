1/1
Toni J. Nestico
1963 - 2020
Toni Joann Nestico, 57, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home. She was born June 16, 1963, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Balsamo) Iandiorio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Andiorio. Toni was co-owner of The Nest Restaurant in Jeannette and a member of Ascension Church. She was full of life, love and passion, especially for her dogs, horses, trail riding, gardening and traveling. She loved spending time with her family more than anything and had a knack for bringing everybody together. Her bright light reflected through her passion for gardening and decorating for every occasion with exquisite and fun detail. She is survived by her husband, Lanny, of Jeannette; children, Alana Nestico and Anthony Nestico, of Jeannette, Lanny Nestico and wife Amy, of Greensburg, Kelly Nestico and fiance Fran, of Greensburg, and Michael Nestico and wife Nicole, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Brittney, Riley, Nico, Capri, Gabriel, Dominic and Luca; sisters, Jessica Foster and husband Richard, of Boston, and Donna McHenry and husband Timothy, of Jeannette; and sister-in-law Denise Testa and husband Sam, of Greensburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved so dearly; and canine kids Lillian, Zoe and Hattie and grandpuppy Alice. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. In accordance with CDC and Pennsylvania state guidelines, everyone is required to wear a mask while in the funeral home and practice social distancing. A private Mass will be held at Ascension Church. Interment will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC, c/o Libby Shumaker or donation.upmc.com/donation/, attention UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Annual Fund. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
July 9, 2020
Your light shined through many people as you touched many lives. May God bless your family and friends as they cope with you receiving your wings. Watch over your loved ones and fly high and free sweet angel.
Tara Gorscak
Acquaintance
