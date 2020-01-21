Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Tracey D. Shields


1978 - 04
Tracey D. Shields Obituary
Tracey D. (Gaertner) Shields, 41, of Ruffsdale, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born April 3, 1978, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Jean Gaertner, of Greensburg, and Wayne A. Gaertner, of Ruffsdale. Tracey was a dog groomer for Pet Smart in South Hills. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sara Thurman; and her paternal grandparents, Norbert and Rita Gaertner. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Devin Lauffer; sister, Tara Errett (Michael) and their children, Michael and Kylie, of Greensburg; and her maternal grandfather, Berny Thurman of Cranberry.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Tracey from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Tracey's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
