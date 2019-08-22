Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paintertown Fire Hall
1010 Tray Road
Irwin, PA
Tracie A. Heasley


1973 - 2019
Tracie A. Heasley Obituary
Tracie A. Heasley, 46, of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born May 30, 1973, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Eugene J. Heasley and Sherry E. (Winters) Heasley of Trafford. She was a graduate of Penn Trafford High School and loved doing crafts. She enjoyed creating dreamcatchers , painting different designs on skulls and coloring with gel pens. She is survived by her siblings, Rich (Wendy) Heasley, of Ardara, Karen (John) Bonay, of Jeannette, Sandra (Bob) Leonard, of Trafford, Linda Ooten, of Wall, and Eugene J. Heasley Jr., of Trafford; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Paintertown Fire Hall, 1010 Tray Road, Irwin. Arrangements were handled by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 22, 2019
