Tracy Lyn (Harner) Baranski, 43, of Hempfield Township, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1976, in Jeannette. She is survived by her mother, Rosann Clawson; her daughter, Emily Pomaibo; a grandson, Dylan Davenport; one brother, John Harner; and four sisters, Robin Harner, Marcie Nibarger, Jodie Pickett and Linda (Caldwell) Balik. Tracy Lyn enjoyed decorating and loved her animals and her job.
All services are private for family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 13, 2019