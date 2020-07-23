1/1
Tracy M. Squib
1968 - 2020
Tracy Marie (Overly) Squib, 52, of Derry, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Feb. 14, 1968, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of James A. Overly and Thelma M. (Fulmer) Overly, of Hunker. Tracy was an active member at Grace Bible Church, Bradenville, and taught at Grace Bible Academy for 15 years. She was a member of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1, Bradenville, and was also a consultant for "Thirty-one." Tracy helped on her family's farm, often selling Christmas trees and corn. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially following her son's racing and her daughter's 4H events. Along with her parents, Tracy is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Squib, of Derry; one daughter, Marissa M.E. Squib, of Derry; one son, T.J. Squib, of Derry; three sisters, Kim Perkey, and her husband Scott, of Mt. Pleasant, Bonnie Overly-Biagini, and her husband Pete, of West Newton, and Heather Smith, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, John Squib, of Derry; and niece and nephews, Scott, Jim, Ange, Cody, Dylan and Max. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Bible Church, Bradenville, with her pastor, the Rev. Jason Losier, officiating. Interment is private. Please adhere to current CDC and state medical guidelines while visiting the church. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 23, 2020
e will always remember Tracy for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and generosity. A beautiful life taken away too soon. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Mark & Debby Zello
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss... Cannot even imagine...you all are in our hearts and prayers ....love from Florida.
Marcus Angelia Avanna n Avanleigh. (Donna's son and fam)
angelia wilkinson
Family
July 23, 2020
My heart goes out to your whole family. When you heard that laugh you knew it had to be Tracy or Bonnie. I met Tracy thru Bonnie (who I miss terribly). I would see Tracy at the farmer's market and at Grace Bible. You touched many lives and will be missed. Please reach out if I can help in anyway.
Dona Werner
Friend
July 23, 2020
Tracy always had a smile on her face. She had a contagious laugh. Tracy made you feel like you had known her forever. Sorry for your loss.
Bob, Linda, and Terri Stouffer
Bob, Linda, and Terri Stouffer
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
There are no words. I'm so sorry Tommy, Rissa and TJ.
Kathy (Stoner) Hochard
Kathy Hochard
Friend
