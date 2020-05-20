Tracy S. Phillabaum, 82, of South Greensburg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 4, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Evelyn Barnhart Swenson. She was a member of Third United Church of Christ, South Greensburg, where she was a member of the choir. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide at Frick Hospital. Tracy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed travelling, going to Rehoboth Beach and watching sports, especially the Steelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald K. Phillabaum; her grandson, Ronald K. Phillabaum III; and brother, Richard J. Swenson. Tracy is survived by her three sons, Ronald K. Phillabaum Jr., Richard J. Phillabaum (Jackie) and Randall A. Phillabaum (Tracey); her grandchildren, Jason, Dawn, Richard Jr., and Jacob Phillabaum and Samantha Wotus; two great-grandsons, Jason Jr. and Ian; also a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Tracy's funeral services and interment will be private and are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Third United Church of Christ, 1522 Elm St., South Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.