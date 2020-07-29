1/
Tre L. Cunningham
2000 - 2020
Tre Lajuan Cunningham, 20, of Jeannette, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born March 23, 2000, in Jeannette, a son of Stephen and Tracy Bone Cunningham of Jeannette. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out with his friends, especially his cousins Swade and Aaron. Tre recently completed his sophomore year at LaRoche University where he was a member of the baseball team. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jesse Bone. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Tatiana Bone, of Pittsburgh; maternal grandmother, Lynne Bone, of Jeannette; paternal grandmother, Helen Arnette, of Greensburg; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Living Word Congregational Church, 2003 Ridge Road, Jeannette. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Roy Aiken officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Living Word Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
July 28, 2020
OOOOO VERY VERY SAD...SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF AN AMAZING TRULY AMAZING YOUNG MAN.
Marlene
July 28, 2020
Tracy,
Such a handsome and talented young man taken way to soon. May the love of your family get you through this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lora Crosswhite
Friend
July 28, 2020
Your son was loved by all and brought joy to everyone who knew him. Every bit of my heart goes out to you during this most difficult time
Amanda Kalinowski
Friend
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Anthony Lazzari
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
OPEIU HEALTHCARE Board of Directors
July 28, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Bodinsky
