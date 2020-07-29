Tre Lajuan Cunningham, 20, of Jeannette, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born March 23, 2000, in Jeannette, a son of Stephen and Tracy Bone Cunningham of Jeannette. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out with his friends, especially his cousins Swade and Aaron. Tre recently completed his sophomore year at LaRoche University where he was a member of the baseball team. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jesse Bone. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Tatiana Bone, of Pittsburgh; maternal grandmother, Lynne Bone, of Jeannette; paternal grandmother, Helen Arnette, of Greensburg; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Living Word Congregational Church, 2003 Ridge Road, Jeannette. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Roy Aiken officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.