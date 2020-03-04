Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map

Treasure J. Keys


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Treasure J. Keys Obituary
Treasure J. (Lyons) Keys, 94, of Latrobe (Lawson Heights), died peacefully in her home Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (McCurdy) Lyons. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Latrobe Industrial Supply. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, a member of Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary No. 515, and a member of AARP Chapter 4907 of Latrobe. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her loving family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Pvt. Paul A. Fritz, who died in World War II May 12, 1944; and her second husband, Howard W. Keys, who died March 14, 1986 after 39 wonderful years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Lyons and his wife, Kay; sister-in-law, Violet (Keys) Marshell; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Keys) Mickinak; brother-in-law, Donald Keys; and daughter-in-law, Bobbie Keys. She is survived by her two loving children, Larry D. Keys and his wife, Becky, of Latrobe, and Dora J. Alsippi and her husband, Frank, of Derry; four grandchildren, Nevada Serra and her husband, Francois, of Orlando, Fla., Joaquin Keys and his wife, Jen, of Carnegie, Robyn Shaw and her husband, BJ, of Blairsville, and Jeffrey Alsippi and his wife, Danielle, of Greensburg; three stepgrandchildren, Kimberly Grabiak and her husband, Ryan, of Unity Township, Dean Baker, of Greensburg, and Joanna Homan and her husband, Bill Stine, of Findleyville; she is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Joaquin, Collin, and Quentin Keys, of Carnegie, Jean and Jackson Serra, of Florida, and Avery and Thea Shaw, of Blairsville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jeannie Keys, of Glenshaw; and by her devoted caregivers, Bernadette, Rich, Cheyanne, and Penelope Lesko, of Latrobe; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her pastor, the Rev. John Cofield, officiating. Interment will follow at Blairsville Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Treasure's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now