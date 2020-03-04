|
Treasure J. (Lyons) Keys, 94, of Latrobe (Lawson Heights), died peacefully in her home Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (McCurdy) Lyons. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Latrobe Industrial Supply. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, a member of Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary No. 515, and a member of AARP Chapter 4907 of Latrobe. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her loving family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Pvt. Paul A. Fritz, who died in World War II May 12, 1944; and her second husband, Howard W. Keys, who died March 14, 1986 after 39 wonderful years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Lyons and his wife, Kay; sister-in-law, Violet (Keys) Marshell; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Keys) Mickinak; brother-in-law, Donald Keys; and daughter-in-law, Bobbie Keys. She is survived by her two loving children, Larry D. Keys and his wife, Becky, of Latrobe, and Dora J. Alsippi and her husband, Frank, of Derry; four grandchildren, Nevada Serra and her husband, Francois, of Orlando, Fla., Joaquin Keys and his wife, Jen, of Carnegie, Robyn Shaw and her husband, BJ, of Blairsville, and Jeffrey Alsippi and his wife, Danielle, of Greensburg; three stepgrandchildren, Kimberly Grabiak and her husband, Ryan, of Unity Township, Dean Baker, of Greensburg, and Joanna Homan and her husband, Bill Stine, of Findleyville; she is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Joaquin, Collin, and Quentin Keys, of Carnegie, Jean and Jackson Serra, of Florida, and Avery and Thea Shaw, of Blairsville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jeannie Keys, of Glenshaw; and by her devoted caregivers, Bernadette, Rich, Cheyanne, and Penelope Lesko, of Latrobe; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her pastor, the Rev. John Cofield, officiating. Interment will follow at Blairsville Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.