Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Barkefelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy A. Barkefelt


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy A. Barkefelt Obituary
Troy A. Barkefelt, 48, of Trafford, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Nov. 24, 1970, in Greensburg, a son of Buss and Marlene (Baughman) Barkefelt. He worked as a foreman for Pittsburgh Best Remodeling, loved fishing and tinkering with craftwork. Troy was a member of the Trafford Sons of the American Legion, Level Green and Paintertown VFD. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kayla Hawkes and her husband, Cole, along with their children, Neil and Ameila, of California; son, Keith Barklefelt, of Paintertown; brothers, Chris and wife, Dana, of Level Green, and Lynn and wife, Lucy, of Turtle Creek; aunts, Betsy Lenhart and husband, David, of Jeannette, Janet Burton, of Jeannette, and Katherine Baughman, of Irwin; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trafford Sons of the American Legion, 216 Cavitt Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now