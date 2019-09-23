|
|
Troy A. Barkefelt, 48, of Trafford, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Nov. 24, 1970, in Greensburg, a son of Buss and Marlene (Baughman) Barkefelt. He worked as a foreman for Pittsburgh Best Remodeling, loved fishing and tinkering with craftwork. Troy was a member of the Trafford Sons of the American Legion, Level Green and Paintertown VFD. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kayla Hawkes and her husband, Cole, along with their children, Neil and Ameila, of California; son, Keith Barklefelt, of Paintertown; brothers, Chris and wife, Dana, of Level Green, and Lynn and wife, Lucy, of Turtle Creek; aunts, Betsy Lenhart and husband, David, of Jeannette, Janet Burton, of Jeannette, and Katherine Baughman, of Irwin; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trafford Sons of the American Legion, 216 Cavitt Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019