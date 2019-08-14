|
Twila Mae Lamison, 78, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born May 19, 1941, in Manor, Pa., a daughter of the late Wesley C. and Sara (Bishop) Berlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra L. Ohr. Twila worked for G.C. Murphy Co. for 27 years. She married Danny Lamison in 1972. She also served as a foster parent for Westmoreland County for 12 years, helping a few children that needed a safe home for that part of their lives. Twila is survived by a brother, William W. Berlin, of Virginia; three sisters, Nancy C. Veltri, of South Carolina, Deborah Treloar and her husband, Daniel, of Irwin, and Diane L. Hendrick and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss her being with us. Twila had resided at Hempfield Manor for more than five years, where she made friends and enjoyed all the activities the Manor offers their residents. The family thanks them for giving her safe and loving care.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019