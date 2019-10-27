|
|
Tyler Joe Ball, 27, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside hospital. He was born Aug. 17, 1992, in Memphis, Tenn., son of Joe and Teresa (Brewer) Ball. Tyler was a 2010 graduate of Norwin Senior High School, where he was a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society. He earned his bachelor's degree in healthcare supply chain management through the pharmacy department at Duquesne University. He was employed by UPMC Pittsburgh and was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed golfing, baseball and fishing. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Martha Brewer; and paternal grandparents, Tom and Norma Ball. He is survived by his maternal grandfather, Otis Brewer; sister, Lauren Ball; uncle, David (Charlotte) Ball; cousin, Liz Robertson; and an amazing circle of friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place Tuesday in the funeral home chapel at a time to be announced.
Donations may be made to the or in memory of Tyler. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, 2019