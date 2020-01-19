|
|
Tyler Whaley, 34, of Swissvale, formerly of Apollo, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jessica (Nicholas) Whaley; stepfather of Alyssa Nelson; grandfather of Mariah Nelson; loving son of Francine Whaley and the late James Whaley Jr.; brother of Miriah Kimmell and the late Marcus Whaley; and uncle of Nicholas Moore and Christopher Moore. Tyler worked as a cook at Goodfellas Restaurant and was part of the Goodfellas family. Tyler enjoyed fishing, tattooing and grilling. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.
www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020