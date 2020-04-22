Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Ursula I. Stillman


1927 - 2020
Ursula I. Stillman Obituary
Ursula I. Stillman, 92, of Alverton, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. Ursula was born Aug. 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Hermann and Anna Krueger Dademasch. Surviving are her children, Virginia Livengood, of Alverton, Sandra Costello and her husband, Ron, and Kenneth Stillman and his wife, Roberta, both of Connellsville, and Karin Stillman-Wagner, of Rockwood; grandchildren, Richard Livengood, Heidi Arabia (Pat), Amanda Sullivan, Michael and Eric Wagner and Vincent Argiro; great-grandchildren, Chase and Ivy Arabia, Rory and Eleanor Sullivan and Nova, Chloe, Ozney and Rory Wagner; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ursula was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Stillman, in 2008, grandson-in-law, Brad Sullivan; and her brothers and sisters in Germany. Ursula loved her family very much. She enjoyed playing card games and having Sunday dinners with everybody. She is already sadly missed, and will remain in our hearts and memories forever. At the request of Ursula, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Ursula's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
