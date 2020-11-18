Ursula M. Sollecchio, 95, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, to be with Jesus. She was born March 1, 1925, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John and Caroline Bell. She was raised in Jeannette and lived in the same house she grew up in. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church, where she was also in the Rosary Altar Society. She worked many years at GC Murphy's in Jeannette. She was a gentle soul and a loving woman who had a deep faith in God, which kept her strong. She also was a gifted artist, seamstress and baker. Her family will always remember the Christmas Eves at her home with their cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Rico" Sollecchio; four sisters, Mary Lou, Dolores, Eleanor and Ange; and her brother, John "Bud." She is survived by her children, Gary Sollecchio and his wife, Linda, Diane Rinier and her husband, Tony and Nancy Spor and her husband, Jim; her grandchildren, Maria (Sollecchio) Baughman and her husband, Chris, Anita (Sollecchio) Fedor and her husband, Michael, Shaun Rinier, Brooke (Rinier) Fornalczyk, Jeremy Spor and his wife, Anna and Jeffrey Spor; her great-grandchildren, Bradan and Chase Baughman, Gia Fornalczyk and Anthony Fedor; her sister, Regina Sarsfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Westmoreland Manor for all the care and support that they provided to their mother. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Ascension Church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.