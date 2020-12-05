1/
Valeria A. Millslagle
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valeria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie A. Millslagle, 65, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 20, 1955, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George E. and Mary C. (Wesling) Hayden Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steven. Valerie was a PTO volunteer for Jeannette School District. She is survived by her children, Jeremy and Jenn Millslagle, of Uniontown, Shauna Millslagle, Kristian and Ambyr Millslagle, all of Jeannette, and Kyle Millslagle, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Deyton Conrad and Dallyss Millslagle, of Jeannette; brothers, George and Karen Hayden, of Penn, and Jim and Sandy Hayden, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Due to CDC restrictions, only 23 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved