Valerie A. Millslagle, 65, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 20, 1955, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George E. and Mary C. (Wesling) Hayden Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steven. Valerie was a PTO volunteer for Jeannette School District. She is survived by her children, Jeremy and Jenn Millslagle, of Uniontown, Shauna Millslagle, Kristian and Ambyr Millslagle, all of Jeannette, and Kyle Millslagle, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Deyton Conrad and Dallyss Millslagle, of Jeannette; brothers, George and Karen Hayden, of Penn, and Jim and Sandy Hayden, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Due to CDC restrictions, only 23 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
