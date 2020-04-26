|
Valeria (Topolski) Seitz, 93, formerly of Natrona Heights, was called home to her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Natrona, the third of four children to the late Ignatius and Sophie (Ziolkowski) Topolski. Valeria was a graduate of Har-Brack High School and New Kensington Commercial School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish and the Association of the Miraculous Medal. Valeria led a quiet life of love and humble faith and enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening, and her Polish heritage. She lived her golden years with her loving daughter and son-in-law, with whom she enjoyed shopping, dining out, traveling, and the silly antics of their pet dogs. Valeria is survived by her daughter, Pamela and son-in-law, Lee Wintermantel, of Moon Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded into eternal rest by her husband, Martin D. Seitz; and her siblings, Joseph "Mike" Topolski, Caroline Tracz, and Wanda Homer. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Valeria were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in Valeria's memory to the Eternal Word Television Network. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.