Valerie Ann Berty, 60, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, peacefully at her home with her family in Culpeper, Va. She was born Feb. 2, 1960, in Jeannette, a daughter of Wesley and Mary Joanna (Gaudi) Hampton. She was a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School, Class of 1978. She enjoyed many years as a cosmetic representative for Jessica McClintock, Lancme, Elizabeth Arden, Estee Lauder and Clinique. She also enjoyed working in the cafeteria for the Farmington Elementary School in Culpeper, Va. She was a talented seamstress and was a graduate of Clarissa School of Fashion Design of Pittsburgh. Valerie is survived by her husband, Eric, of Charleroi, Alexander Berty (son), Christianna Berty (daughter) and Nicholas Berty (son); her parents, Wesley and Mary Joanna Hampton; brothers, Lesley Hampton and Michael Hampton, Micheline Gaudi Keracher (aunt) of Greensburg; cousins, Francis M. Keracher and Charles S. Keracher; nephews, Michael Hampton, Joey Hampton, Steven Hampton, Ben Hampton and niece, Laura Hampton; in-laws, John and Rozlyn (Berty) Bator, Gerard and MaryAnn Berty and Barry and Patricia Berty. Valerie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Josephine A. (Suchora) Gaudi. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate only. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Charleroi. Arrangements were entrusted to the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.