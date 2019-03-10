Valerie Elaine Bechtell, 70, of Paintertown, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1948, in Dunlevey, Pa., daughter of the late Nello and Cheri Bartolozzi. She was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. She was a graduate of Mercy Nursing School in 1968 and worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse at Magee and Forbes hospitals for 20 years. Valerie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Walter Bechtell; a daughter, Lauren (Scott) Rubenzer, of Plover, Wis.; a son, Adam (Jessica) Bechtell, of Greensburg; a son, Walter (Lisa) Bechtell Jr., of Paintertown; a daughter, Julia Bechtell, USAF Travis Air Force Base; a son, Samuel Bechtell, of Paintertown; a son, Thomas Bechtell, of Paintertown; 10 grandchildren, Walter, Abigail, Ryan, Matthew, John Paul, Elizabeth, Emily, Grace, Anna, and Adelaide; a brother, Daniel Bartolozzi, of Lippincott, Pa.; and she was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Scarcelli, of Orange, Calif.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. this Monday in Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to People Concerned for the Unborn Child at 3050 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226, in Valerie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.