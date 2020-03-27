|
|
Valerie J. (Shaffer) DeMark, 66, of Irwin, formerly of Penn Township, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Val was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Greensburg, to the late Frank and Evelyn (Biese) Shaffer. Valerie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth R. "Boat" DeMark; and siblings, John Shaffer and Sally Copelli. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberlee (Daniel) Matthews, of Pitcairn, and Kelly (Ben) Neubauer, of Westmoreland City; six grandchildren, Nathan, Nevin, Kaylee, Gavin, Abigail and Zander; four siblings, Susan Tory and John, Greg, Joe and Michael Shaffer; and many nieces and nephews. Val was a caregiver to many and always put others before herself. She had a heart of gold and was the kindest soul you would ever meet. Due to current health concerns, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements are by the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research online at www.stopsarcoidsis.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.