John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Vanessa D. Tustin


1954 - 2019
Vanessa D. Tustin Obituary
Vanessa Dale (Moore) Tustin, 65, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Oct. 12, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Dale Moore and Amelia (Nocchi) Moore. Vanessa attended Johnstown Christian Fellowship and had been employed at Commercial Bank and Trust of PA for 31 years. Her fun-loving, kind-hearted personality and good sense of humor easily made her the life of the party and a joy to be around. She was very athletic and enjoyed playing racquetball, volleyball and softball. She also enjoyed travelling, especially her trips to Aruba. Vanessa is survived by her husband, Thomas R. Tustin, of Latrobe; one son, Chadd E. Slezak, of Louisville, Colo.; one brother, Kenneth L. Moore and his wife, Terri, of Greensburg; two sisters, Lori D. Sadler, of Madison, Ohio, and Gail L. Moore, of Greensburg; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and her loving dogs, Sophie and Katie.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
