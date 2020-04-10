|
Vaun I. Addleman (also called Butch, Ivan, V.I.), born May 25, 1929, (90 years old), passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a short illness. He is survived by Patricia, his beloved wife of 69 years; daughters, Carole Morris (Bill), and Gail Skvarla; four grandchildren, Daniel Morris, Amy Morris, Michael Skvarla and Kurt Skvarla; seven great-grandchildren; former son-in-law, "Skip" Skvarla (Susie); sister, Odeil Cowden; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. A.N. Addleman; mother, Margaret; and brother, Dean. He was a Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. He started Addleman Realty in 1958 and went on to have a successful career in real estate that spanned eight decades. Vaun was one of the original realtors who formed the West Penn Multilist and served as president for several terms. An avid golfer and member of Greensburg Country Club, he had seven holes-in-one in his lifetime. He was also a longtime member of Level Green Presbyterian Church. Vaun had a great sense of humor and was well liked by those who knew him. He was a fabulous husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He is sorely missed by all who loved him so dearly. All services will be private due to the pandemic health situation. Private burial was in the Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Level Green/Trafford Food Bank, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.