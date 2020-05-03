Veda L. Tresatti
1938 - 2020-04-30
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veda L. (McFadden) Tresatti, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Tresatti was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Pennsville, Pa., the daughter of the late Clair and Ruth McFadden. Mrs. Tresatti was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, but most of all was a gentle soul. She is survived by her loving family: her children, Vincent L. Tresatti Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, Vicki L. (David) Bashioum, Vaughn L. (Judy) Tresatti, Valerie L. Tresatti, and Jen L. (Joe) Adams; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, Clair McFadden, Shirley Heiser, and Jackie Martini. In addition to her parents, Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent L. Tresatti Sr., in 2015; and her brother, John McFadden. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for covid-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services will be private for the family, with Interment to follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
Aunt Veda was indeed a gentle soul and just a very caring and loving person. May the peace of our Lord be with her; her friends ; and her family.
Benedict Vinzani
Family
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deborah Woods
Friend
My sincere condolences for the loss of your mother , may the days ahead come with comfort
Deborah
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved