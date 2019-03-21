Vennor "Butch" Joseph Weaver Jr., 45, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Latrobe. Butch loved video games, his friends at West Place Group, Idlewild Park, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph M. Weaver; mother, Roberta (Watt) Weaver, and his father, Vennor Joseph Weaver Sr. He is survived by sister, Cindy (Weaver) Brennsteiner and her husband, Karl, of Daisytown, Pa.; sister, Maureen (Weaver) Black, of Seward; brother, Vennor (Jim) James Weaver and his wife, Kimberly, of Elizabeth; uncle, Neal Watt and his wife, Bonnie, of Kittanning; and uncle, C. James Watt and his wife, Gloria, of Colorado. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Butch will be laid to rest with his mother and brother at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a graveside service at Emmanuel Reformed Church of Christ Cemetery, Export, with Pastor William Schaefer, of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe, presiding. Arrangements are by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, PA 15218.

www.niedfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary