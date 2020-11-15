Vera J. Cottrell, 84, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born April 19, 1936, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late Fred and Vesta (Bush) Cottrell. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Elliott Co. of Jeannette, and was an active member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, Joe, Jack, James, Bob and Bill Cottrell. She is survived by two sisters, Ida Simmers, of Michigan, and VaLetta Bradosky, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. A church service will be held Wednesday for immediate family and church family only. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Matthias Lutheran Church, 100 Chapel View Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com
