1/
Vera J. Cottrell
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera J. Cottrell, 84, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born April 19, 1936, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late Fred and Vesta (Bush) Cottrell. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Elliott Co. of Jeannette, and was an active member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, Joe, Jack, James, Bob and Bill Cottrell. She is survived by two sisters, Ida Simmers, of Michigan, and VaLetta Bradosky, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. A church service will be held Wednesday for immediate family and church family only. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Matthias Lutheran Church, 100 Chapel View Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved