Vera P. Clement, 90, of West Newton, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Accipiter) Speed. Surviving are two daughters, Carol Knauff and husband, Jeffrey and Vinnie Ardillo and husband, Fred; grandchildren, Gina Ardillo, Casey Adams and husband, Ken and Christine Knauff; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Knauff, Makenzie Adams, Elsie Adams and Lily Adams; a sister, Shirley Medsger; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Clement; and a grandson, Vincent Ardillo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A committal service will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in West Newton Cemetery Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Church of God, West Newton. http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019