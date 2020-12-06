Vera (Baker) Zimowski passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla., just shy of her 94th birthday. She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Jeannette, to Blaine and Nora (Mauk) Baker, who preceded her in death, along with her three brothers, Orville, Gerald and Merle Baker, and one sister, Opal (Baker) Downs. In 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Stan Zimowski Jr., and spent 69 happy years together with him until his death in 2018. As a lifelong learner, she began her career in nursing with training at Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh. In 1960, following a move to Chautauqua, N.Y., she continued her educational pursuits with a psychology degree from Fredonia State, and never satisfied, was awarded a fellowship and obtained a master's degree in special education from Buffalo State. She taught children with learning disabilities for 20 years in Lakewood, N.Y., at BOCES in Ashville, N.Y. and in Sarasota, Fla., retiring in 1988. She will be remembered for her kindness, her empathy and as a fierce pinochle player. Vera leaves behind her two daughters, Linda Voss, of Sarasota, Fla., and Joyce Zimowski, of Pittsford, N.Y.; her niece, Karlean Kruse; four step-grandchildren, six great-step-grandchildren, two nephews, many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and all the students who benefited from her teaching also survive her. There are no formal calling hours due to the pandemic, however, a celebration of her life will be planned in the future. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to First Book http://firstbook.org
or National Christina Foundation http://www.christina.org
.