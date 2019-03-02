Verna Jean Goodman Albright, 91, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. She was born April 22, 1927, in Pleasant Unity, daughter of the late George W. and Maude Thomas Goodman. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trauger, where she was a member of the choir and the Golden Believers Sunday school class. She retired from the Greater Latrobe School District after 23 years of service in the school cafeteria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Albright Sr., in 2016; her beloved son, W. James (Jim) Albright, in 1998, and her brother, N. Jay Goodman, in 2006. She is survived by daughter, Jane (David) Arendas, of Moorsville, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Sherry (Terence) O'Halloran, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Bree (Christopher) Stemple, Bret (Anndrea) Arendas and Mark (Karen) Arendas; four great-grandchildren, Briarly Stemple, Wyatt Stemple, Ariana Arendas and Christian Arendas; a sister-in-law, Irene Goodman, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.

For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary