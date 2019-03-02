Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna J. Albright


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verna J. Albright Obituary
Verna Jean Goodman Albright, 91, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. She was born April 22, 1927, in Pleasant Unity, daughter of the late George W. and Maude Thomas Goodman. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trauger, where she was a member of the choir and the Golden Believers Sunday school class. She retired from the Greater Latrobe School District after 23 years of service in the school cafeteria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Albright Sr., in 2016; her beloved son, W. James (Jim) Albright, in 1998, and her brother, N. Jay Goodman, in 2006. She is survived by daughter, Jane (David) Arendas, of Moorsville, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Sherry (Terence) O'Halloran, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Bree (Christopher) Stemple, Bret (Anndrea) Arendas and Mark (Karen) Arendas; four great-grandchildren, Briarly Stemple, Wyatt Stemple, Ariana Arendas and Christian Arendas; a sister-in-law, Irene Goodman, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now