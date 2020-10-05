Verna Lou (Palarino) Madden, 74, of Wilkins Township, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Louis A. and Dorothy Palarino. Verna is the beloved wife of 50 years of Michael J. Madden Jr. and loving mother of Michael L. Madden and the late Melissa "Missy" Madden. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Thomas and Regina Madden and many cousins. She was a longtime member of St. Colman Catholic Church and had been employed for 27 years at Sears as the secretary to the store manager. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends and loved spending time with her family. Verna battled and overcame her 38-year struggle with multiple sclerosis, and she was one of the first 1,000 Americans to have the Betaseron treatment. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Please be advised that only 25 people at a time are permitted for visitation and masks are required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Colman Catholic Church, St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org
