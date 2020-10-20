1/
Verna May Snair
1928 - 2020
Verna May (Bolt) Snair, after a lifetime of service, was called to her eternal reward on July 16, 2020. She will be remembered by her family, friends and all the people she touched in her earthly journeys as someone whose big personality overcame her small stature. Born in 1928 as the second of 10 children of William and Mary (Such) Bolt, in Arnold, she is survived by three siblings, Frank, Richard, and Harriet; her children, Cindi Robbins, Ray (Diane) Snair, and Terri (Rudy) Pfeiffer; son-in-law, Mike Herko; grandchildren, Lucinda (Brian) Robbins, Heather (John) Hall, Stacy (Nathan) Sceiford, Edwin (Rita) Robbins, and Susan Snair; and 10 great-grandchildren. She married Ray Alton Snair in 1947 and they spent their lives together until his death in 2015. Ray and May had four children, and when Ray received his calling, May and the kids joined him in service to the United Methodist Church. Together, Ray and May served many church communities throughout southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond, never missing an opportunity through words and deeds to bring people closer to Jesus. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sheryl Herko; and son-in-law, Ed Robbins. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, Pa.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
