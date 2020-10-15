Verna S. Uber, 92, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Laurelville, Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late David and Anna (Lauffer) Schmuck. Verna was the devoted wife of Clayton L. Uber, deceased Dec. 30, 1998, a loving mother, and cherished grandmother. She was an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Scottdale, where she was married in a double ceremony with her sister, Pearl, May 14, 1948. She offered her alto voice in song, served as pianist, and held various roles in the church Consistory. Verna was a member of the D.A.R., and a member and officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. Additionally, she served as a member of the Scottdale Auxiliary to the Frick Community Hospital for many years, helping to organize the annual Sweetheart Ball fundraiser, and eventually becoming manager for the hospital's gift shop. She also served on the hospital Board of Directors for more than 20 years. Verna is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her three children, Susan Uber Schaffer, Cynthia Uber (John Gaut) and Clayton Uber (Sharon); four grandchildren, John Clayton Gaut (Angeliina Bruno-Metzger), Carolynn Marie Gaut, Sean Cameron Uber and Alexandra Christine Uber; and a great-grandson, Dante Graziano. Nieces and nephews include Nancy Shuster McNally (Edward), David Felgar (Laura) and Louann Felgar Sampey (Barry). In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wilmer David Schmuck (1946); and four sisters, Ella Marie Shuster (2017), Ruth Clare Shuster (2005), Le Etta Mae Medsger (1998) and Nancy Pearl Felgar (1989). A private service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will take place in Scottdale Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westmoreland/Frick Foundation at WFHospitalFoundation@excelahealth.org, to Grane Hospice at 260 Alpha Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or to Harmon House Care Center, 601 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Donations will be used to assist patients in need. Condolence messages are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com
