Verna Seliy

Verna Smith Seliy, 62, of West Newton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Eugene "Smitty" and Wanda "Doudge" (Miller) Smith. She is survived by husband, Dennis; a son, Michael and wife, Dakota; and a grandson, Uriah. Also surviving are a sister, Valerie Smith Lyons (Greg), and a brother, Kevin Smith, of West Newton; a niece, Carole, a great-niece, Carly, and two great-nephews, Jack and Robbie, of Texas. The family wishes many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hempfield Manor. Their kindness, friendship, constant care and devotion to Verna were above and beyond what was expected! Because of concerns due to the coronavirus, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Memorial contributions may be made to West Newton Cemetery, 210 Vernon Drive, West Newton, PA 15089. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
