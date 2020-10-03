1/
Verna Woloshun
1936 - 2020
Verna "Ginger" Woloshun, 83, of Greensburg, formerly of Grapeville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Raymond and June Loughner Miller. Prior to her retirement, Ginger was employed by the Teamster's Local 30 office in Jeannette. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeannette, and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. In addition to her parents, Ginger was predeceased by her husband, Harry Woloshun, in 2017; a brother, Jeffery Miller; and a sister, Ruth Acito. She is survived by her children, Carol Avvampato and husband, Sam and Phillip Woloshun and wife, Tammy, all of Greensburg; grandchildren, Shawna Miller and husband, David, Sammy Jo Reamer and husband, Mark and Anthony Avvampato; two great-grandchildren, Colbie and Colt Miller; a brother, Bruce Miller and wife, Eleanor Ann, of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Ginger's funeral services and interment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland Humane Society, Road Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
