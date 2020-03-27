|
Verne LaRue Schlosser, 91, of North Huntingdon, was called to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born April 4, 1928, in Ferndale, Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Clifford "Tip" and Elizabeth (Miller) Thomas and was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Schlosser; sisters, Leona (the late Lee) Bennett, Evelyn Thomas and Ethel Gene (the late Thomas) Parkinson. She is survived by her loving children, James Schlosser and Nancy (Gilbert) Selia; grandchildren, Timothy and Kaitlyn Selia; also nieces, nephews and many friends. There will be a private viewing and funeral service for the immediate family. Verne will be laid to rest next to her husband at Union Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.