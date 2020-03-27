Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Verne Schlosser


1928 - 2020
Verne Schlosser Obituary
Verne LaRue Schlosser, 91, of North Huntingdon, was called to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born April 4, 1928, in Ferndale, Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Clifford "Tip" and Elizabeth (Miller) Thomas and was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Schlosser; sisters, Leona (the late Lee) Bennett, Evelyn Thomas and Ethel Gene (the late Thomas) Parkinson. She is survived by her loving children, James Schlosser and Nancy (Gilbert) Selia; grandchildren, Timothy and Kaitlyn Selia; also nieces, nephews and many friends. There will be a private viewing and funeral service for the immediate family. Verne will be laid to rest next to her husband at Union Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
