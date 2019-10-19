|
Vernita "Kay" Wilkinson Guidas left this earth Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Mt. Pleasant Township. She was born May 14, 1928, in Crucible, Pa., a daughter of the late Orval R. and Anna Lorraine Miller Wilkinson. Kay attended South Huntington High School and graduated from Mason Frederick School of Beauty in 1947. She married the late George A. Guidas (2011) on May 31, 1949. She was a member of Middle Presbyterian Church and their Helpers Guild. Kay was an avid seamstress, quilter and crafter. She was a master knitter and taught many others. She is survived by her three children, Linda K. (Tony) Sladky, George E. (Tawny) Guidas and Kevin D. (Bonnie) Guidas; five grandchildren, Derek Guidas, Anthony (TJ) Sladky, Trisha Smith, Ariel Guidas and Andrew (AJ) Guidas; and two stepgranddaughters, Natalie and Alex Zigarovich; as well as six great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Eva Taylor, of Ohio. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Ray Berwin Wilkinson; and four sisters, Dulcie Hitchcock, Doris Clawson, Verla Farrow and Berdine Davenport Clawson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Norvelt. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Bane presiding, followed by commitment services at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow at New Stanton United Methodist Church in New Stanton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Middle Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019