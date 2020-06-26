Vernon E. "Spike" Hullihen Jr., 74, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in his home. Spike was a born Dec. 20, 1945, in Altoona, the son of the late Vernon and Rita (McCarthy) Hullihen. Spike worked for Ted McWilliams VW in Monroeville and owned and operated Spike's Pizza in Level Green and other locations. Spike was a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Midway, a member of the Trafford American Legion Post 331, a life member of Wilkins Township VFW Post 5008 and a retired member of the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Boyd, and his brother-in-law, Butch Boring. Spike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elva (Hixon) Hullihen; his children, Nancy Hullihen (Tony Vecchio), of Miami, Fla., Holly Brewer, of Paris, Texas, and Kelly Hullihen, of Level Green; his adopted daughter, Dina Boyanowski; his grandchildren, Stephanie and Melanie Brewer; and his siblings, Mary Carol Boring, William Hixson, Wayne Hullihen (Beth) and Martin Hullihen (Dee). Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will follow in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Level Green Fire Department, 536 State Route 130, Level Green, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.