P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME
Church and Washington Streets
New Alexandria, PA
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME
Church and Washington Streets
New Alexandria, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home
Church and Washington Streets
New Alexandria, PA
1929 - 2019
Vernon H. Long Obituary
Vernon H. Long, 90, of New Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 14, 1929, in Monroeville, to Raymond A. Long and Jennie Hendra. He was a retired rural carrier for the United States Postal Service and a member of Community Bible Church, Murrysville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Tepke and Thelma Carothers; a brother, Raymond A. "Bus" Long; and a daughter, La Verne Connor. He is survived by his wife, Fern D. (Diehl) Long; two children, La Vonne Taber and her husband, Jim, of Sarasoda, Fla., and Vernon H. Long (Christy), of New Alexandria; three grandchildren, Ashley and Alyssa Long and Michael Brennan; two great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Carl Carothers.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, Church and Washington Streets, New Alexandria, PA 15670. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, with Pastor Ed Neimann officiating. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the New Alexandria Lions Club. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
