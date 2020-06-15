Vernon Lloyd Reith, 69, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at West Penn Hospital. Born May 26, 1951, in Sarver, he was the son of the late Earl and Freda Cooper Reith. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kim (Pfeiffer) Reith, whom he married Dec. 30, 1988; and his children, Jeremiah (Renae) Reith, Christina (Bill) DeSabato, and Amanda Harvey. He was the amazing grandfather of eight grandchildren, Jacob and Ashlee Reith, Kendall and Emily DeSabato, Bre Cummings, Tyler Wohlfiel, Abby Harvey, and Hunter Cousins. He was the brother of Janet Morris; and was preceded in death by his siblings, Butch Reith, Darrell Reith, Judy Sipes, and Fay Reith. He worked at Pullman Standard and Winfield Lime and Stone. He served his community as the former president of Butler County Fire Police, member of Saxonburg Fire Police, South Butler School District School Police, and as a member at Cabot United Methodist Church. He will be remembered by his kindness, generosity, and his ability to fix anything. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Rev. John Gerber officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Cabot U.M. Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.