Vernon L. Reith
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Lloyd Reith, 69, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at West Penn Hospital. Born May 26, 1951, in Sarver, he was the son of the late Earl and Freda Cooper Reith. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kim (Pfeiffer) Reith, whom he married Dec. 30, 1988; and his children, Jeremiah (Renae) Reith, Christina (Bill) DeSabato, and Amanda Harvey. He was the amazing grandfather of eight grandchildren, Jacob and Ashlee Reith, Kendall and Emily DeSabato, Bre Cummings, Tyler Wohlfiel, Abby Harvey, and Hunter Cousins. He was the brother of Janet Morris; and was preceded in death by his siblings, Butch Reith, Darrell Reith, Judy Sipes, and Fay Reith. He worked at Pullman Standard and Winfield Lime and Stone. He served his community as the former president of Butler County Fire Police, member of Saxonburg Fire Police, South Butler School District School Police, and as a member at Cabot United Methodist Church. He will be remembered by his kindness, generosity, and his ability to fix anything. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Rev. John Gerber officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Cabot U.M. Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
To Kim and family, so sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one, Vern. He was such a caring and kind man. Shirley Nulph
Shirley
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved