Veronica D. Fedorek
1923 - 2020
Veronica D. "Verne" Fedorek, 97, of Everson, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was born April 12, 1923, in Everson, a daughter of the late Szymon and Salomea (Bajer) Ziemianski. Verne was a caring and devoted homemaker and a member of the partner parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. She had also been a member of the Everson Senior Citizen's organization. Verne enjoyed following all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, cooking, baking and loved chocolate. Verne took pride in her appearance and had an interest in fashion. Above all, she enjoyed being a mother and grandmother to her family. She is survived by her loving family: children, Jack Fedorek and his wife, Marsha and Patti Laskey and her husband, Robert; four grandchildren, John Fedorek, Michael Fedorek, Gracie Mae Fedorek and Britanni McKaela King and husband, Jared Robert King; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Nicole King; her sister, Cecelia Pisula; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August John Jack Fedorek; and the following siblings, Paul, Mike, John, Frank, Victor, Joseph, Leo, Stephanie, Anne, Josephine and Sophie. Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery. We ask all those attending to practice social distancing. Masks are required at the funeral home and church. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
November 28, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
