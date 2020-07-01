Veronica Germain Kazmierczyk Drane, 53, of Upper Burrell, formerly of Glassport, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 28, 2020. Veronica was born March 15, 1967, in Glassport, to her late parents, John and Celestine Kazmierczyk. Veronica was preceded in death by her twin sons, Nathanial John and Nickolas James Drane; two brothers, Jawni Kazmierczyk and Jayson Kazmierczyk; and in-laws, Jerry Drane, Dennis Drane, Mary Drane and Gary Drane. Veronica leaves behind with broken hearts her pride and joy, daughter, Vivian Victoria Drane; her loving husband, best friend, James Anthony Drane , both of Upper Burrell; brothers, Joseph ( Holly) Kazmierczyk, of Glassport, and Jerrome (Dana) Kazmierczyk, of Natrona; stepdaughters, Heather (William) Drane Davis, of Springdale, and Samantha (Brian Guennin) Drane, of New Kensington; in-laws, Christine Karwoski Drane, of Natrona Heights, Jerry (Judy) Drane, of Strasburg, Micheal (Pamela) Drane, of Cabot, Christine (Gary) Miller, of Brackenridge, David (Lori) Drane, of Sarver, Larry (Marianne) Drane, of Tip City, Ohio, Kathleen (Perry) Scheckegost, of Natrona Heights, and Sherrie (Christopher) Walmsley, of New Kensington; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Veronica was an avid gardener and baker. She loved music, dance, gymnastics, piano, drawing, painting and Tuesday night bingo at the VFW. She was an all around great person to know or be around. She was instantly liked. Her greatest quality was being the best mother to Vivian and the care and dedication of caring for Nickolas, whom she is now with alongside Nathanial in heaven. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.