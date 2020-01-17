|
Veronica "Verne" Shugars Holden, 95, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born May 28, 1924, in Whitney, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Stahovic) Shugars. Verne retired from Westmoreland Hospital in 1992 and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, where she belonged to the Autumn Leaves and the Rosary Confraternity. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, volunteered at St. Emma's Retreat House and was an oblate of St. Benedict at St. Vincent Archabbey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sylvester (Rose) Shugars and Joseph Shugars; and five sisters, Sister Margaretta, R.S.M., Wilma Quinn Shimko (Robert), Irene (Robert) Patty, Marie (Fred) Hegel and Cecelia (James) Davis. She is survived by her sister, Marcella Snyder (the late Joseph); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 8:30 to 9 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be offered, Saturday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, followed by her funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
A special thank-you to the staff at Greensburg Care Center for caring for and loving Verne the last four years, and to Grane Hospice for their special care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Emma's Retreat House, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 17, 2020