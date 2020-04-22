|
Veronica M. (Ritz) Meloy, 97, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 28, 1922, in Peanut, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Moydis) Ritz. Veronica was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. An avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, she also loved the beach and occasionally enjoyed gambling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Meloy; two brothers, John and Martin Ritz; and four sisters, Mary Llewelyn, Ann Thurkins, Sue Phillippi and Elizabeth Halgash. Veronica is survived by two sons, Mark Meloy and his wife, Andrea, of Gibsonia, and Raymond Meloy and his wife, Tami, of Latrobe; two daughters, Annette Hitchman and her husband, Ric, of Greensburg, and Arleen Ulishney and her husband, Fred Jr., of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Ryan Hitchman and his wife, Carisa, of Ashburn, Va., Michael Hitchman and his wife, Erin, of North Beach, Md., Kristopher Hitchman and his wife, Kathy Jo, of San Antonio, Texas, Adam Ulishney and his wife, Sandra, of Raleigh, N.C., Aaron Ulishney and his wife, Jacki, of Billings, Mont., Sean Meloy, of Washington, D.C., Chelsea Salome, of Altoona, and Luke Baker and his fiancee, Miranda, of Altoona; 11 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Eric, Collin, Colton, Justin, Warren, Harlan, Gweneth, Abigale, Anthony and Sawyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and her caregivers, Marlene, Jen, Debbie, and Donna, for their excellent care and compassion. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations and services. Private interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.