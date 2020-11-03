1/1
Victor A. Prestegiacomo
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Anthony Prestegiacomo, 82, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 15, 1938, son of the late Anthony and Teresina Prestegiacomo; beloved husband of Sandy for 23 years; loving father of Tracie (Frank) Imbarlina, of Mt. Lebanon, and John (Corie) Prestegiacomo, of Perry, Ohio; stepfather of Michael (Joanne) Chizmar, of Penn Township; proud grandfather (Pap) of Nicole, Emma, Olivia, Tessa, Holly and Sean. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris (Bill) Allman; and brother, Dominic (Louise) Presto; and is survived by sisters, Jill (Paul) Stutzman and Terri (Richard) Palumbo. He is also survived by his aunt, Tina Greco; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vic dedicated his life to mentoring children. He was a teacher for over 40 years, initially teaching history and English, but spent the bulk of his career teaching high school Spanish at Turtle Creek and then Woodland Hills. He directed the high school Spanish Club and volunteered as a Cub Scout leader, assistant scoutmaster, and CCD teacher. He was also a gifted artist, skilled in oil painting and drawing. Vic derived great joy from designing Halloween costumes for his children and grandchildren, and his students always looked forward to the coloring pages he would create for them. Vic was a faithful servant of God, demonstrating by example his unfailing respect for others and ability to find good in everyone he met. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved