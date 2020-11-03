Victor Anthony Prestegiacomo, 82, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 15, 1938, son of the late Anthony and Teresina Prestegiacomo; beloved husband of Sandy for 23 years; loving father of Tracie (Frank) Imbarlina, of Mt. Lebanon, and John (Corie) Prestegiacomo, of Perry, Ohio; stepfather of Michael (Joanne) Chizmar, of Penn Township; proud grandfather (Pap) of Nicole, Emma, Olivia, Tessa, Holly and Sean. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris (Bill) Allman; and brother, Dominic (Louise) Presto; and is survived by sisters, Jill (Paul) Stutzman and Terri (Richard) Palumbo. He is also survived by his aunt, Tina Greco; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vic dedicated his life to mentoring children. He was a teacher for over 40 years, initially teaching history and English, but spent the bulk of his career teaching high school Spanish at Turtle Creek and then Woodland Hills. He directed the high school Spanish Club and volunteered as a Cub Scout leader, assistant scoutmaster, and CCD teacher. He was also a gifted artist, skilled in oil painting and drawing. Vic derived great joy from designing Halloween costumes for his children and grandchildren, and his students always looked forward to the coloring pages he would create for them. Vic was a faithful servant of God, demonstrating by example his unfailing respect for others and ability to find good in everyone he met. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
