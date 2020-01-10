Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Victor D. Jonnotti


1935 - 2020
Victor D. Jonnotti Obituary
Victor D. Jonnotti, 84, of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Carmen and Romilda (Cartolano) Jonnotti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Jonnotti; and a sister, Ursula Jonnotti. Victor was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. He served in the Army. Prior to retirement, Victor was a school teacher with North Allegheny School District. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Anne Stahl Jonnotti; loving son, Stephen (Robin) Jonnotti; a brother, Anthony Jonnotti; and a sister, Eleanor Russo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with military honors accorded by the Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospaws atwww.hospaws.org. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 10, 2020
