Victor E. Katkowski
1952 - 2020
Victor E. Katkowski, 67, of Export, died Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Victor J. and Laura S. (Karp) Katkowski. Victor was a retired employee of Murrysville Public Works Road Department. He was a member of the Italian American Club in Export and enjoyed golfing and spending Fridays with his grandson. Surviving are his loving children, Daniel (Katie) Katkowski, of Avonmore, Darren Katkowski (Amber), of Jeannette, and Dustin Katkowski, of Export; cherished grandson, Declan Edward Katkowski; and a sister, Marlene Davis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters. Respecting Victor's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Pedora Park, Murrysville. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pedora Park
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
July 23, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all of Victors family. He was a good man and I'm sure he will be missed a lot. RIP Victor
Bev Negich
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Victor, you will be truly missed by all family and friends. As you being my daughter’s father in law, we spent many family holiday dinners together.
I wish to extend my sincere condolences to your family and friends.
God Speed my friend.
Glen Seifert
Glen Seifert
Family
