Victor E. Katkowski, 67, of Export, died Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Victor J. and Laura S. (Karp) Katkowski. Victor was a retired employee of Murrysville Public Works Road Department. He was a member of the Italian American Club in Export and enjoyed golfing and spending Fridays with his grandson. Surviving are his loving children, Daniel (Katie) Katkowski, of Avonmore, Darren Katkowski (Amber), of Jeannette, and Dustin Katkowski, of Export; cherished grandson, Declan Edward Katkowski; and a sister, Marlene Davis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters. Respecting Victor's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Pedora Park, Murrysville. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
