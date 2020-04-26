|
Victor Flinko, 85, of Plum, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born June 20, 1934, the son of Charles and Mary (Koroly) Flinko. He was a member of Renton Italian Club and Renton Fire Hall. He was a retired machinist from the former Edgewater Steel Co. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Audrey (Marsalese) Flinko; daughters, Vicki (Frank) Lombardi, and Shari (Eric) Dilanni; son, Victor (Lynn) Flinko, all of Plum; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Due to the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME, Plum. [email protected]