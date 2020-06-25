Victor J. Moff
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor J. "Poopsie" Moff, 65, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 29, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles J. Moff Sr. and Mary (Schober) Moff. Poopsie was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the Latrobe Brewing Co. He was a member and former officer at the Frontier Club. For many years, he played softball, and was an original member of the F.O. Eagles "Green Machine" team. He also enjoyed trips to the casinos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas J. Moff; and two brothers, Regis A. "Meeks" Moff and Charles J. Moff Jr. Poopsie is survived by one sister, Josephine Delligatti, of Greensburg; and one brother, Franklin Moff, of Latrobe. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday at Holy Family Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved