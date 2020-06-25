Victor J. "Poopsie" Moff, 65, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 29, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles J. Moff Sr. and Mary (Schober) Moff. Poopsie was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the Latrobe Brewing Co. He was a member and former officer at the Frontier Club. For many years, he played softball, and was an original member of the F.O. Eagles "Green Machine" team. He also enjoyed trips to the casinos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas J. Moff; and two brothers, Regis A. "Meeks" Moff and Charles J. Moff Jr. Poopsie is survived by one sister, Josephine Delligatti, of Greensburg; and one brother, Franklin Moff, of Latrobe. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday at Holy Family Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.