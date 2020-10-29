Victor Michael Foschia, 87, of Forbes Road, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born April 8, 1933, in Forbes Road, a son of the late David and Angeline Regola Foschia. Victor served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was an avid reader and history buff. He was also knowledgeable about local history. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jane Marciano and Patricia Foschia; and two brothers, Neal and Richard Foschia. He is survived by his sister, Lillian Chapin, of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister-in-law, Margaret Foschia, of Cleveland, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was a friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Victor from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020, followed by services to be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Justin Matro, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. The family would like to thank the staff of Twin Lakes Rehabilitation for their loving care and kindness over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
