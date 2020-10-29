1/
Victor M. Foschia
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Michael Foschia, 87, of Forbes Road, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born April 8, 1933, in Forbes Road, a son of the late David and Angeline Regola Foschia. Victor served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was an avid reader and history buff. He was also knowledgeable about local history. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jane Marciano and Patricia Foschia; and two brothers, Neal and Richard Foschia. He is survived by his sister, Lillian Chapin, of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister-in-law, Margaret Foschia, of Cleveland, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was a friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Victor from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020, followed by services to be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Justin Matro, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. The family would like to thank the staff of Twin Lakes Rehabilitation for their loving care and kindness over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Victor's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved