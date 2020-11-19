Victor Herb Murray, 90, of Norvelt, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, joining his beloved wife Arlene, who preceded him in death by 38 hours. Victor and Arlene had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 12. He was born May 26, 1930, in Greensburg, son of the late Richard and Margaret (O'Bryan) Murray. Victor served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. He retired from PPG after 37 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Hecla Sportman's Club and trustee for 50 years. He was known by the members for making the best popcorn. He was an avid Steelers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan. He was a member of St. Florian Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Betty Harrold, Richard and Norman Murray. Victor is survived by his beloved children, Charles (Pauline) Murray, of Mammoth, Victoria (Jon) Lape, of Berlin, Richard (Jodie) Murray, of Norvelt, and Christopher (Amy) Murray, of Cranberry; five grandchildren, Maria (Justin) Sever, Brandon (Pam) Lape, Kristen (Seth) Walker, Andrew Murray and Ty Murray; two stepgrandchildren, Maxwell and Chase Pritts; three great-grandchildren, Faith Sever, and Felix and Owen Lape; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to also extend a sincere appreciation for the care he received from Dr. Leibu and Excela Hospice nurses Kristy and Jackie. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant, interment will follow at St. Florian Cemetery, with military rites accorded by Armbrust Veterans Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store