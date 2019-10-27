|
|
Victoria C. (Setlock) King, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Ligonier. She was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Penn, and was a lifelong resident there until she moved to be close to her daughter in 2016. Victoria was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her generosity and wit touched many lives, including strangers. Victoria "paid it forward" before it was ever popular. She was ahead of her time in many ways. She had expert taste and was a natural-born interior decorator with a flair for turning trash into treasure. Her home, where everyone loved to gather, was a testimony to her talent and gift of hospitality. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis E. King, whom she was married to for 34 years. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and George Setlock; and two sisters, Eleanor and Martha Setlock. She is survived by her six children, Ronald King (Kathleen), of Kennewick, Wash., Kenneth King (Kathy), of Whitethorn, Calif., Robert King (Linda), of Tilghman, Md., Jennifer King (Tom Carey), of Pittsburgh, Mary Beth Monardo (James), of Ligonier, and James King (Mary Anne), of Greensburg; 11 grandchildren, Amanda King, Joselyn King, Sara King, Jessica King, Justin King, Ethan King-Carey, Erin King-Carey, Ashley Bell, Katie King, Dylan King, and Josiah Monardo; six great-grandchildren, Nathan Ward, Ryan Ward, Fiona Ward, Penelope King-Kadsack, Scarlett Bell, and Aidan King-Carey.
At Victoria's request, there will be no viewing, and all services will be private. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Victoria's family will be forever grateful to Dr. Sarah Barlow and her office staff, and Excela Home Health and Hospice and staff members Darla, Angie, Beth, Nancy and Chuck for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2019